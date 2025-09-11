Central Coast communities gather to remember victims, reflect on 9/11

People across the Central Coast gathered Thursday morning at various fire stations to remember the thousands of lives lost on the 9/11 terrorist attacks 24 years ago.

In San Luis Obispo, white roses marking the 403 first responders whose lives were lost in the line of duty were displayed at the 9/11 memorial at San Luis Obispo City Fire's Santa Barbara Avenue location.

At 8:46 a.m., the time the plane hit the first World Trade Center tower, a brief ceremony was held, which included a moment of silence, lowering of the flags, placing of the roses and a message by the fire chief.

In Orcutt, some Santa Barbara County firefighters gathered around the flagpole at Station 26. All of the county's fire stations held brief remembrance ceremonies, which included the lowering of the American flag to half-staff and a moment of silence.

KSBY Santa Barbara County firefighters gather around the flagpole at Station 26 in Orcutt on 9/11

Ceremonies got underway early at Santa Maria City Fire stations. People from the community were invited to stop by and reflect on the events of 9/11.

KSBY People gather for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Santa Maria Fire Station No. 1 on W. Cook Street.

Events at each station included fire station tones, a brief message of remembrance, the lowering of flags, a traditional series of horn blasts from a fire engine, a moment of silence and brief comments from a ranking officer.

For a list of other events taking place, click here.