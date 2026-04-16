Children's Day, LEGO festival, and so much more going on this weekend

There is a ton to do across the Central Coast the weekend of April 17th through 19th 2026. Here are all the details!

Paso Robles Children's Day and Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 19th, Noon to 4 p.m. 915 Creston Road

Families, you won't want to miss the 5th Annual Children's Day Celebration and Egg Hunt! Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m. check out games, prizes, egg hunts, and more, all at the First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles (915 Creston Road). Admission is free.

Click here for more information.

100 Years of Service Celebration

Saturday, April 18th 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion Arroyo Grande

Celebrate 100 years of service with the American Legion of Arroyo Grande! From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy a public open house celebration with music, barbecue, and refreshments.

Click here for more information.

Paso Robles Taco Festival

Saturday, April 18th 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. & Sunday, April 19th 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Estrella Warbirds Museum

Enjoy two days of delicious tacos and refreshing drinks at the Paso Robles Taco Festival at the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles. The two-day event is set for Saturday, April 18th, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 19th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 40 taco vendors from around the nation will be selling a variety of tacos starting at $3 each. There will also be live music and car shows for you to enjoy!

Click here for more information.

Brick and Builds Festival

Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Solvang Park

Celebrate the iconic Danish invention... LEGO! This Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Solvang Park will be filled with the Brick and Builds Festival. Professional builders LEGO Master Builders, and LEGO enthusiasts from near and far can enjoy building competitions, live music, scavenger hunts, local vendors, a beer garden, and more!

Ages 5 & under: Free

Ages 6–17: $10 online | $15 at the door

Adults 18+: $15 online | $20 at the door

Click here for more information.

Solomon Pico Memorial Trail Run

Saturday, April 18th 8 a.m. Newlove Picnic Grounds, Orcutt

Like running? The Solomon Pico Memorial Trail run is here this Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. in Newlove Picnic Ground, Orcutt. Runners will have the opportunity to run in the Solomon Hills with broad scenic views. Distances include 0.0, 5, 10, and 15-mile run options.

Click here for more information.

Buckin' Blancs

Sunday, April 19th, 2 p.m to 4:30 p.m. Loading Chute Event and Yard, Creston

Join the Buckin' Blancs this Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., for a unique experience of white wines from local wineries. This is a family-friendly event with bounce houses, pony rides, mini cows, and many more activities; you don't want to miss out!

Click here for more information.

Rosé the SLO Way

Sunday, April 19th, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hotel SLO's Garden Courtyard, San Luis Obispo

Taste over 30 premier Rosés this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hotel SLO's Garden Courtyard. Mingle with winemakers and Chef Ryan Fancher throughout the evening. Proceeds from this year's party will support Woods Humane Society and Cal Poly Scholarships.

Click here for more information.

SLO Master Chorale

Sunday, April 19th 3 p.m. Harold Miossi Hall at PACSLO, San Luis Obispo

Enjoy SLO Master Chorale performing The Creation by Franz Joseph Haydn this Sunday, April 19th, at 3 p.m. The choir will be joined by an orchestra depicting the wonders of the first six days of Creation.

Click here for more information