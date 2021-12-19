Christmas tree auction in Templeton to support nine nonprofit organizations

The city of Templeton celebrated its Christmas on Main Street event with a special tree auction to support nine nonprofits.

The event organized by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce took place from 4pm to 7 pm on the south end of Main Street and 8th street in Templeton.

Nine businesses adopted a nonprofit organization and decorated a Christmas tree that was later auctioned off with gifts and decorations included.

Home Depot and Armet's Landscaping donated the trees.

“We're very excited, one of the trees is already up to $1,000, which is great for a small non profit, it’s amazing, so hopefully in the years to come we can even get more for each of them,” said Aletha, the treasurer for the Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

The following organizations were selected:

Templeton Chamber of Commerce benefiting Coats for Kids.

Armet's Landscaping benefiting Templeton Middle School PTO.

Umpqua Bank benefiting Templeton Recreation Foundation.

15C Wine Bar benefiting Art 4 Children.

Martinelli Landscape Construction benefiting Templeton High School Drama Boosters.

Amy & Jaime's Place benefiting Must! Charities.

Jordan Traub, Realtor, Merrill & Assoc. benefiting Templeton Community Library Association.

Kitchenette benefiting CASA of SLO County.

Templeton Mercantile benefiting Family Care Network.

All funds from the auctioned trees will be donated to the each nonprofit.

In addition to the auction, attendees had the opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus and shop around the downtown area.