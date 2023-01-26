City of SLO working on millions of dollars worth of repairs after storms

It’s been a couple of weeks since a series of storms wreaked havoc across California, flooding homes and destroying roadways. Now San Luis Obispo, like many cities across the state, is assessing the damage.

Construction on Los Osos Valley Road from Madonna Road to Descanso started Wednesday and is just one of around 100 projects that city Public Works crews are working on.

"We are looking at at least $8 million in damages to more than 100 public locations across San Luis Obispo. To fix all of it is probably going to take months," said Whitney Szentesi, Public Information Officer for the City of San Luis Obispo.

The number of damaged areas continues to grow as residents utilizing the Ask SLO app continue to report more and more locations.

The most impactful issue for residents continues to be road work.

"We've noticed a lot more potholes here on this road and on Foothill. My husband has had a hard time getting out of the driveway," said Valerie Vogel, San Luis Obispo resident.

"They had to tear up two of the portions over here and start getting everything redone because we were having a lot of potholes from the storms and everything," said Dylan Burgess, employee at Zen Dog.

While lanes may be closed for repairs there are no full road closures planned.

When it comes to trails, there are several shut down to the public until crews can get to them.

With a laundry list of locations needing tending, Public Works will have their hands full for months.

The City of San Luis Obispo is seeking full reimbursement from FEMA for the cost of damage repairs across public areas and infrastructure in the city.

