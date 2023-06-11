Community continues to show up in big ways, supporting search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan

Five months after Kyle Doan went missing in floodwaters near San Miguel, the community continues to show up in big ways to support the Doan family.

The Doan family and the rest of the community just want answers and that is exactly why many people came to the 805 Loves Kyle Doan Benefit.

“We’re just looking for answers and the only way to do it is to foster our own efforts,” said Brian Doan, Kyle Doan’s father.

The family of five-year-old Kyle Doan has been looking for their son who was swept away by flood waters near San Miguel during the major storm on January 9.

“I want to raise enough money for the family to get the equipment and the necessary resources to get in that river and find him,” said Lori Rose, who organized the event.

Rose came up with the idea for the 805 Loves Kyle Doan Benefit by posting to the Bring Kyle Home Facebook Page.

“I want his face everywhere. I want everybody to remember him to never let a day go by that they’re not thinking about him until we can bring him home and then finally celebrate his life,” Rose said.

Rose says she did not know the Doan family personally but wanted to help.

“I would hope that the community would step up for me,” Rose said.

Many local organizations showed up to also provide support.

“It's just a privilege and honor to be out here and supporting the family and this whole fundraiser for Kyle,” said Caine Thompson, manager of Robert Hall Winery where the event took place.

Vendors, food trucks and a silent auction were only a few things that took place at 805 Love Kyle Doan Benefit on Saturday.

Community members Trevor and Debrarose Everett had a booth at the event to help fundraise.

"We have seven kids of our own and we couldn’t imagine what it would be like to lose one and so we just wanted to come out and support them in any way that we absolutely could," said the Everetts.

“We just want to put the funds to the proper use. We want to say he is going to be found and when that happens we want to include the community in a memorial,” Doan said.

Friday marked five months since the search for Kyle started.

Funds from the event are going to the Doan family directly for the continued search for their son Kyle Doan.