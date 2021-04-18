Community holds vigil for Kristin Smart and family in Paso Robles

Community members organized a vigil Saturday night for Kristin Smart and her family at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles.

Speakers included Chris Lambert, the creator of the 'Your Own Backyard' podcast, a family friend of the Smart family, and the administrators for the "Find Kristin Smart" Facebook page.

More than a hundred people gathered, many of them families, to share their connection with the Smart case.

"I'm a mom and a girl disappeared in our community; I think [every parent] and everybody should be involved," attendee Marie Inman said.

Toward the end of the vigil, people lit candles to support the Smart family and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office in its search to recovery Kristin's body.

"Time is of the essence right now to show her family how much we love them and support them," vigil organizer Trisha Butcher said.

In a statement sent to KSBY, the Smart Family says they will not be attending Saturday night's candlelight vigil at Downtown Park in Paso Robles.

“While we are not able to join you for the candlelight vigil, we are with you all in spirit. Your love for Kristin and your unwavering support for our family for the past 25 years has been amazing and deeply appreciated. Many became involved more than two decades ago, like the relentless, Dennis Mahon, and our outstanding legal team, Jim and Garin Murphy and Mark Connelly. You all have filled our hearts, helped pick us up and powered us forward to this point in time. The day of reckoning is coming, and soon we will all gather together to celebrate Justice for Kristin.”

Smart Family

This week, two suspects were arrested in connection to Kristin Smart’s disappearance.

Paul was taken into custody at his San Pedro home Tuesday morning and driven to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he was booked on a charge of murder.

Ruben Flores was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime.