Concerts in the Plaza makes return to Downtown SLO Friday

The highly-anticipated Concerts in the Plaza series is making its return to Mission Plaza in Downtown San Luis Obispo Friday night.

After the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the event put on by Downtown SLO is celebrating its 25th year.

Around 2,000 people are expected to attend to enjoy a live band and local spirits.

The event will kick-off with the Damon Castillo Band at 5:30 p.m.

They are one of eight bands that will be featured throughout the series.

Staff members that will be working the event will be wearing masks and security will also be on site.

"We're asking anyone who has any symptoms of any kind to please stay home, and of course, masks are optional for guests if they want to wear them,” said Downtown SLO CEO Bettina Swigger.

Alcohol will also be available for purchase.

The featured vendors include Firestone Walker Brewery, Chamisal Vineyards and Jean Marie Cidery.

Connor Meznaritch, co-founder of Jean Marie Cidery, says people can expect the cider to be sold from the can and not draft in order to prevent the spreading of germs.

“We almost kind of forgot what concerts is like but the hype is real. We're just excited to be outside and mingle with people and share our passion for cider so we're looking forward to it,” Meznarich said.

For those attending, chairs are allowed but Downtown SLO is requesting to not reserve seating until after 11:30 a.m.

Drinks will start being served at 5 p.m. and the music will start at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free and will run every Friday through Sept. 24.

