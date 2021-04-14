DA seeking public assistance in case against Paul Flores

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says it plans to use evidence of other sexual crimes prosecutors believe Paul Flores has committed over the years in the current murder case against him.

District Attorney Dan Dow announced Wednesday that a first-degree murder charge has been filed against Flores, 44, in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

Dow says it’s alleged Paul, who witnesses say was the last person to be seen on campus with Kristin on May 25, 1996, caused her death during the commission of rape or attempted rape.

Paul’s 80-year-old father, Ruben, is charged with accessory after the fact with an allegation that he helped to conceal Kristin’s body after the murder, according to Dow.

The district attorney would not go into much detail about the case or evidence they may have against Flores, but did say they believe his dorm was a crime scene.

“The last place where Kristin was seen was close to the dorms and near Mr. Flores’s dorms,” Dow said. “We certainly believe that Mr. Flrores’s dorm was a crime scene.”

While the statute of limitations for rape in this case has expired, Dow says the allegation that Flores was committing or attempting to commit a rape when Kristin was allegedly killed allows the DA’s Office to file the first-degree murder charge.

Dow says they have obtained evidence showing Paul may have committed criminal acts against other people, who have yet to be identified, in the Southern California area and they are asking anyone with any information about Kristin’s disappearance or other potential crimes committed by Paul to contact authorities.

Dow says Paul was known to frequent bars in the San Pedro area and Los Angeles County from 2005 to 2021. Regarding possible crimes they believe Paul may have committed, Dow said, “at this point, we’re concerned about sexual assault.”

He directed potential alleged victims to contact San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549 -7867 or visit www.slotips.org.

The criminal complaint being filed against Paul states, "The People hereby give notice of the People's intent to admit evidence of prior sexual acts 9 pursuant to Evidence Code section 1108. These prior sexual acts include the prior 10 incidents described in the investigative reports and audio/video provided to defense, and 11 other alleged incidents of abuse, which will be provided as they are obtained by the 12 prosecution."

When asked if it’s believed Paul can receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County due to the high-profile nature of the case, Dow said he is “very confident” in the people of San Luis Obispo County, but added that it’s something a judge may have to make a ruling on at a later date if requests are made.

Paul's attorney has declined to comment. Ruben's attorney, Harold Mesick, told KSBY, “I would need to see the evidence because at this point I don’t believe they have any evidence let alone sufficient evidence to prove my client has committed any crime. “

Paul and Ruben Flores are both due in court for arraignment on Thursday.

Jail logs show they both remained behind bars at San Luis Obispo County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

