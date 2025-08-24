Day of Hope Car Shows raise money for local cancer patients

The Mission Hope Cancer Center geared up for its 12th annual Day of Hope fundraising event with two car shows on Saturday.

The Day of Hope Car Shows were held at Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande and at the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.

Inspired by the former Day of Hope Car Parade, the car show offered community members the opportunity to rally in support of local patients with cancer.

Attendees were also able to enjoy a collection of classic and custom cars, delicious food, and free activities.

One attendee told KSBY about why the event was important to him.

“I came out to support Day of Hope. You know, I believe everybody knows somebody in their family or friends that have been touched by cancer. And it's a good cause, and it brings the community together," said Michael Pisciotta, a resident of Atascadero. "Today's been a perfect setting, perfect weather, great people. The park is perfect for this. More people should come out and check it out and support this event.”

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will go toward the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Saturday's car shows come ahead of Mission Hope Cancer Center's 12th annual Day of Hope fundraising event on Wednesday. You can find more information about the fundraiser here.