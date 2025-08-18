Daytime closure of Hwy 41 scheduled for 3 days next week

A three-day daytime closure of Highway 41 between Highway 46 and Highway 33 originally scheduled for earlier this month will now take place next week.

The closure will begin Tuesday, Aug. 26, and last through Thursday, Aug. 28, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Travelers headed eastbound on Highway 46 will continue to the 33 before reaching Highway 41 at Reef Station. Travelers headed south on Highway 41 will detour onto Highway 33 at Reef Station to 46 East.

This detour is not expected to cause delays exceeding 45 minutes.

According to Caltrans, this closure is essential to complete the full-width connection of the new Highway 41/46 Interchange to existing Highway 41.

The complete widening project is expected to be done in Spring 2026. Businesses near the Highway 46 East corridor will remain open. Atkinson Construction of Irvine, CA is the contractor for this $47 million project.

The closure was originally scheduled for earlier in the month but was postponed due to the Gifford Fire and closure of Highway 166. Highway 166 has since reopened.

The project followed five phases from Paso Robles to the Highway 46/41 interchange. In 2025, the widening of Highway 46 East from near the Shandon Rest Area to east of the Jack Ranch Cafe was completed. The widening of Highway 46 East from McMillan Canyon Road to Lucy Brown Road was completed in 2019. In 2016, the widening from Almond Drive to McMillan Canyon Road was completed. The widening from Geneseo Road to east of Almond Drive was completed in 2014, and the widening from Airport Road to Geneseo Road was completed in 2010.