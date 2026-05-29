Defensible space inspections for Santa Barbara Co. homeowners to begin June 1

Defensible space inspections for homeowners in Santa Barbara County are set to begin June 1.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Capt. Michael Gray said engine companies will begin patrolling high and very high fire hazard areas. Crews will sign off on brush clearance around residences.

A new requirement has been added this year: zone zero.

"Zone zero is pretty new. That's for the first five feet surrounding the homes and in that area," Gray said. "We want you to remove all flammable materials, including mulch, vegetation, and debris."

According to Gray, zone zero was developed by CAL FIRE and adopted by Santa Barbara County Fire. There are also three other zone requirements.

"Zone one is between 5 and 30 feet," Gray said. "The catch phrase there is keep your vegetation lean, clean, and green."

Gray said zone two is from 30 to 100 feet. In that area, property owners should reduce fuel continuity by thinning trees and shrubs.

Zone three is the access zone. Property owners are responsible for clearing vegetation near roads and driveways to ensure first responders have access to their property.

For more information on the zone requirements, click here.