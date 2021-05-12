Detective Luca Benedetti remembered by colleagues

37-year-old Luca Benedetti called the San Luis Obispo Police Department his home for the past 9 years, putting his life on the line defending the community he loved.

Community members and colleagues with broken hearts reacted to his loss by presenting flowers and speaking about the presence he had as a detective and as a family man.

Acting Police Chief Brian Amoroso said, “Detective Benedetti was hired by SLO PD in 2012. Prior to that, he worked for four years as a police officer with the city of Atascadero. He is survived by his wife and his two young children.”

Detective Benedetti died due to gunshot wounds.

The city has declared flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Officer Benedetti and his family.

Amoroso said, “I had the distinct pleasure of working with Luca over the past nine years. I considered him a personal friend.”

County of San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow said, “I first met Luca Benedetti when he was a rookie trainee with Atascadero Police Department. I was impressed then with how calm, professional, and caring he was in performing his duties as a police officer. I was not surprised when several years later, in November of 2012, to hear of him helping a woman in labor deliver her baby in the Atascadero police department parking lot.”

Benedetti is remembered for his service, where he earned numerous honors, including his 2017 honor, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Top Cop Award.

Dow said, “I have always thought of Luca as one of the ‘best of the best’ in law enforcement because of his calm demeanor, very professional work product, his deep care for the safety of our community, and his authentic friendship. We are a safer community today because of the excellent work of Detective Luca Benedetti and I am very proud to say that we were friends. God bless detective Luca Benedetti and his dear family, loved ones, and fellow law enforcement officers.”

Amoroso said, “He was a dedicated officer, a talented detective, a proud member of the San Luis Obispo regional swat team, and most importantly a loving husband and father.”

In order to give the C Police Department time and space to grieve the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office along with allied law enforcement agencies in the county will respond to calls for service over the coming days.