Dignity Health, Aetna reach agreement on new contract

Dignity Health and Aetna have reportedly reached an agreement on a new contract.

In early April, Dignity Health facilities and providers across California were dropped from Aetna's health insurance network after negotiations between Dignity and Aetna failed.

According to a statement released by Dignity Health, the multi-year contract will allow Aetna members to maintain in-network access to Dignity's services, facilities and providers in California, Arizona and Nevada. The effective date of the contract is April 1, so any Aetna members who've received Dignity services since April 1 will be covered.

In the statement, Robert Quinn, MD, president of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, said, "This is a win for our patients who deserve access to local high-quality care. Our goal in working with Aetna has always been about ensuring we can meet the needs of our patients today and in the future. This agreement ensures we can continue to provide value-driven care for Aetna members."

Cathy Hughes, Aetna vice president and chief network officer for the Western and South Central region, said, "We are committed to serving Aetna members with access to quality, convenient, affordable care through our network of providers. We are pleased to reach an agreement with Dignity Health that enables us to continue working together to meet the health care needs of our members."

Aetna members are advised to call the number on their insurance card if they have any questions.