Driver in crash that killed San Luis Obispo couple pleads not guilty

The man accused of crashing into and killing a couple and their dog in San Luis Obispo back in November pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on February 27 on two charges of gross vehicular manslaughter for the deaths of Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser.

San Luis Obispo Police say in the evening of Monday, Nov. 21, Patricio lost control of his vehicle in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive and struck Chachere, Besser, and their dog.

Investigators believe Patricio was speeding when he crashed, hitting the couple, a curb, a street sign, and part of a bridge. They say that while police were on scene investigating the crash, Patricio either did not know or failed to tell officers that he had struck anyone. The couple's bodies were found more than a day later under heavy brush after family members reported them missing.

Patricio appeared in a San Luis Obispo County courtroom on Wednesday where he entered a plea of not guilty.

During the arraignment, the prosecution filed a motion for the judge to reconsider bail. The judge decided to keep the bail amount the same, which is set at $200,000.

At a previous court date, the judge granted Patricio's request to be released from custody; however, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and surrender his driver's license.

During the arraignment on Wednesday, the family of Chachere and Besser spoke to the court.

Patricio is expected back in court on April 20.