Parents of man killed in San Luis Obispo crash express frustration with police

The parents of a man who was killed along with his girlfriend and dog in a crash in San Luis Obispo last month are expressing frustration with the investigation.

Ernie and Linda Chachere sent a letter to San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott on Friday.

They also shared that letter with KSBY News.

In it, the couple says they have not heard from police since they met with a detective on November 29.

The crash happened along the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on November 21. However, the bodies of Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser were not recovered until nearly two days later after being found under heavy brush.

While on scene investigating the crash, police were apparently unaware that the couple had been struck. A traffic collision report was completed, noting that the car struck a curb, a street sign, and part of a bridge, and the vehicle was towed. The driver was not suspected of drunk driving and was released.

On Thursday, police released the name of the driver who they believe was speeding when he hit the couple -- Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, of San Luis Obispo.

Chachere's parents say they were never told by police that the driver's name was being made public.

They also question how the investigation was handled on the night of the crash.

"Why was there no breath or blood analysis conducted by the officers," the Chacheres wrote in the letter. "It is inconceivable."

They are also asking to review any police body camera footage that was taken that night.

"We expect law enforcement to do its job despite failing to perform as anyone would have expected of a competent law enforcement agency at the scene of the incident that resulted in the death of Matt and his girlfriend Jennifer," they wrote.

KSBY News reached out to Chief Scott for comment on the letter.

In an email, SLOPD spokesman Captain Brian Amoroso responded, saying, "We are still actively investigating this tragic incident in order to be as thorough as possible in the discovery and collection of evidence in this case. When all the facts are known, we will make a determination if and what criminal charges are appropriate to refer to the District Attorney's Office."

He added that police are communicating with the family about their concerns.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.