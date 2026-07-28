Employment agreement approved for new San Luis Obispo County director of public health

A new person has been selected to lead the public health department in San Luis Obispo County.

Supervisors approved the employment agreement for Suzanne "Suzy" Jed, RN, MSN on Tuesday.

She’s expected to begin her role as director of public health on Aug. 2.

The County states Jed "was chosen in part for her expertise in infectious disease prevention, maternal and child health, emergency preparedness, workforce development, and strategic program management.”

She most recently served as senior technical advisor and deputy health office director for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Dominican Republic and “brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in public health, healthcare systems, and global health initiatives to the County, having led health programs throughout the United States, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.”

"Keeping our community healthy and safe is one of the Board of Supervisors' most important responsibilities,” said Board Chair and District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding. “We're pleased to welcome Suzy Jed to San Luis Obispo County and are confident that her impressive experience leading public health initiatives will help strengthen our ability to protect the well-being of our residents, prepare for future challenges, and build healthier communities throughout our county."

"My family and I are elated to join the incredible community of San Luis Obispo County,” Jed said in a press release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute my experience and expertise to continue and enhance the strong work of the public health department in close collaboration with community partners to promote and protect the health and wellbeing of individuals in San Luis Obispo County."

Jed will make $263,723 annually, with an additional estimated benefits package of $176,964, according to county documents.

She takes over the position previously held by Dr. Penny Borenstein, who retired earlier this month after 18 years of leading local health policy for San Luis Obispo County.