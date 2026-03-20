SLO County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announces retirement

San Luis Obispo County Health Officer and Public Health Administrator Dr. Penny Borenstein will retire on July 3, 2026, after 18 years of leading local health policy.

Borenstein has served in the role since 2008. She guided the community through the COVID-19 pandemic by issuing public health orders, coordinating testing and vaccination strategies, and working with partners to protect residents.

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to serve the community members of San Luis Obispo County alongside our incredible Public Health team," Dr. Penny Borenstein said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Borenstein led responses to the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic and contained outbreaks of pertussis, meningitis, and measles.

The county has started the recruitment process for the next health officer and public health director. Officials will share additional information about the selection process as it becomes available.