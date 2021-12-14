Watch
Evacuation order canceled for Alisal Fire burn area

Santa Barbara County officials encourage caution for residents heading home.
County of Santa Barbara Public Works
In this photo shared by the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department on Tuesday, Dec. 14, storm damage is visible on Refugio Rd. The area was included in the evacuation orders that went into effect Monday afternoon.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 17:27:00-05

The evacuation order in place for much of the Alisal Fire burn area has been canceled, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The order, which included areas west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo and down to the ocean, was lifted at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14.

The order first went into effect at noon on Monday as a storm brought heavy rain to the area.

The area is open to residents only and remains closed to public traffic.

Drivers should look out for slick roads and debris left behind by the storm.

County Public Works crews were at work assessing storm damage Refugio Rd. on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The area was at heightened risk for mud and debris flow after the Alisal Fire tore through in October.

