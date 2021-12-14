Evacuation order canceled for Alisal Fire burn area

The evacuation order in place for much of the Alisal Fire burn area has been canceled, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The order, which included areas west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo and down to the ocean, was lifted at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14.

The order first went into effect at noon on Monday as a storm brought heavy rain to the area.

The area is open to residents only and remains closed to public traffic.

La Orden de Evacuacion para por el Incendio Alisal CANCELADA. Tenga cuidado al regresar a casa. Anticipa calles resbaladizas y escombros en el area.



La Orden de Evacuacion para por el Incendio Alisal CANCELADA. Tenga cuidado al regresar a casa. Anticipa calles resbaladizas y escombros en el area. pic.twitter.com/brmzJfJMSw — Santa Barbara County (@countyofsb) December 14, 2021

Drivers should look out for slick roads and debris left behind by the storm.

County Public Works crews were at work assessing storm damage Refugio Rd. on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The area was at heightened risk for mud and debris flow after the Alisal Fire tore through in October.