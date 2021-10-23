Evacuation warning in place for Alisal Fire burn scar area ahead of storm

Those living in the Alisal Fire burn scar area have been issued evacuation warnings through Monday ahead of an expected storm.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced the warning on Friday, Oct. 23, during a press conference. Officials say the current warning will remain in effect through Monday, Oct. 25.

The storm is expected to bring rain from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Areas included in the warning are west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean, officials say.

Officials strongly caution drivers to avoid driving Refugio Rd. during the rain, due to current hazards.

Residents of the area should be ready to leave at a moment's notice, officials say, encouraging people to prepare family members, pets and essential items. Officials emphasize that residents of the area should not wait for an alert to evacuate.

Those with disabilities, functional needs or large animals are told to leave now ahead of the storm.

In the press conference held Friday, Eric Boldt, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the storm is an unusual system for this time of year.

"Models say we can estimate most of the rainfall will be from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday," Boldt said.

He described the danger posed by a newly burned area.

"With a brand new fire, the soil has become hydrophobic, because of oils released during the burn," he said. "Any water that hits the soil will come down the slope, and will take any loose mud, any debris, any rocks, any burned materials down the hill."

The safest way to respond to potential debris flows is to not be at home, he said, encouraging people to stay up-to-date with evacuation orders and warnings.

Related stories:



For the most up-to-date information, residents can register for alerts at readysbc.org.