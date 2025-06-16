Falcon 9 rocket launch planned Monday evening at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday evening.

The launch is currently scheduled for 8:36 p.m. on June 16.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to start about five minutes before liftoff.

The rocket will reportedly carry 26 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it could try again on Tuesday starting at 5:37 p.m.

This is the 31st launch at Vandenberg so far this year, according to base officials.