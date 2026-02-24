Film SLO CAL looks to boost film production in 2026

The San Luis Obispo Film Commission says it is working to increase filming activity across the county in 2026.

Film Commissioner Matt Halvorson says two main factors continue to draw productions to the area. The first is our scenic variety. The second is an increasingly streamlined permitting process. While the Film Commission does not issue permits directly, it works closely with local cities to assist production crews.

“Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, each city has permitting partners and everyone has slightly different rules," Halvorson said. "We have worked closely with everyone to streamline that and make it as easy as possible for everyone.”

In 2025, 44 productions filmed in San Luis Obispo County over a total of 73 days. Officials say expanding those numbers in 2026 could further boost the local economy.

Recent filming locations have included Highway 1, Paso Robles, the Madonna Inn, Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market, the Oceano Dunes, and Pismo Pier.

