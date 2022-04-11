Watch
Fire broke out behind a Walmart in Lompoc

Lompoc Fire Department said the fire broke out from a pile of cardboard located behind the store. The cause is under investigation.
Lompoc City Fire Department
Posted at 8:11 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 23:11:47-04

The Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a blaze that broke out around 3 P.M. behind a Walmart store located on Central Avenue in Lompoc.

Authorities said the fire sparked from a pile of cardboard waiting to be recycled.

Two engines, a rescue crew and the battalion chief responded to the scene.

According to the Lompoc City Fire Department, there was only minor damage to the adjacent structure.

Despite the heavy smoke seen coming from behind the store, fire officials said there was no need for evacuations.

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

