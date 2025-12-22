Flood watch issued ahead of rain for the holiday week

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Rain will continue sticking to the north of our region on Monday. If you haven't finished your holiday shopping this weekend, I hope you'll get it done by tomorrow! The rain will arrive in our region on Tuesday night! These are the temperatures you can expect this Monday.

Ahead of this rain, a Flood Watch has been issued for our region starting December 23 at 4:00 PM through the 24th at 10:00 PM. Most of California is under a flood watch as well. One example is Kern County, which starts this Tuesday and lasts until Saturday afternoon.

The first band of rain is expected to arrive on Tuesday night. We can expect it to start around 8:00 PM and continue on Wednesday.

These are some of the projected rain totals we could record by the end of this Christmas snow!

Our seven-day forecast shows that this rain could continue until next weekend. My advice, form a travel plan for the holidays.

We will keep you up to date with any updates this holiday week. For now, have a wonderful rest of your evening.

— Leslie Molina