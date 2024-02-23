Former SLO Co. employee arraigned on embezzlement charges, no plea entered

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Friday set bail at $250,000 for a former San Luis Obispo County employee charged with 12 felony counts of misappropriation of public funds.

In court, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal called it a staggering case while accusing Norman Hibble of using a county credit card to purchase personal items, including a solar system that could reportedly add up to more than a quarter million dollars.

According to the County of San Luis Obispo, Hibble, 54, worked for the county for the last 16 years.

Blumenthal accused Hibble of using a county credit card to buy a plethora of items including personal DJ and photography equipment and even a crossbow. Blumenthal went on to say Hibble stored the alleged purchases on personal property in seatrain containers, which are shipping containers, and on county property. The alleged crimes took place over the past seven years between April of 2017 and October of 2023.

Hibble, who jail logs show was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Wednesday morning following his arrest, was fired by the County on Jan. 5 of this year following a months-long investigation and a search warrant served at his home and workspaces in November of 2023.

Blumenthal said Hibble has lived in the United States since 2008. An Australian native, his passport was taken away after he was arrested. Blumenthal said based on divorce proceedings, Hibble’s intent was to move back to Australia.

The County says, in addition to supporting the criminal case, it will do all it can to seek restitution of funds through whatever means are legally available, including severing Mr. Hibble’s pension, if convicted.

Hibble did not enter a plea Friday, but is expected back in court Wednesday, Feb. 28, to see if bail will be reduced. A preliminary hearing is then expected to be set for sometime in early to mid-March.

Hibble’s attorney declined to comment on the charges against his client Friday.

Hibble faces 16 years in state prison if convicted.

Since he is being charged with two or more felony counts and the money allegedly embezzled was over $100,000, a special enhancement of aggravated white-collar crime was tacked on, meaning Hibble could face up to two more years if convicted.

