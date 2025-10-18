Funding helps expand immigration services on the Central Coast

A total of $5 million will be used to expand immigration services across the state.

Angela Di Novella with Catholic Charities Dioceses of Monterey said 1.5 million of these funds will be going toward Catholic Charities locations across the Central Coast.

"This is the first time we have received this allocation of money to our agency," Di Novella said.

Assemblymember Dawn Addis, who represents District 30, is one of the lawmakers who helped secure these funds through Senate Bill 104, also known as the Budget Act of 2025.

In a statement, Addis says this funding strengthens our commitment to defend Californians, safeguard families, and ensure that every resident gets fair representation.

"Immigrants keep our communities and economy strong by building businesses, contributing to our workforce, and helping our region thrive."

Previously, only Los Angeles and the Bay Area, where immigration courts are located, would get this type of assistance.

So what changed?

“We have seen the increase in ICE raids," Di Novella said.

The $1.5 million will be used by Catholic Charities to provide legal representation, aid in rapid response efforts, and provide education for immigrant families facing increasing federal enforcement.

Di Novella said the reason this is important is because many families fall prey to scammers.

This funding will allow their organization to provide these resources, working with the Department of Justice staff and immigration attorneys.

“Some private attorneys may charge $20,000 for a case," Di Novella said. "We understand that our communities are low-income and may not have access to that resources. This gives additional support so they can have legal status.”

