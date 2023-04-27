Fundraising event for local cancer patients raises over $450,000

A fundraising event for cancer patients raised over $450,000 at Hearst Ranch earlier this month, the French Hospital Medical Center Foundation announced this week.

The 14th annual “Share the Hope” event, which took place at the famous Hearst Ranch in San Simeon, raised funds that will allow the Hearst Cancer Resource Center (HCRC) to provide support to local cancer patients and their families, according to the news release.

More than 180 guests were in attendance at the April 1 event. The fundraising event included a champagne reception alongside the Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle, followed by dinner and a live auction.

“The endowment provides vital long-term support for French Hospital’s HCRC, allowing its programs and services to continue providing comfort, support, and information to cancer patients and their families, regardless of their ability to pay for services, for many years to come,” Lori Parker said in a press release, who is the marketing and communications manager for Dignity Health.

The Hearst Cancer Resource Center is a part of Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. Cancer-support resources provided by the center come at no cost to those seeking help, according to their website.

The center collaborates with community and physician partners to provide educational and supportive services for cancer patients throughout all aspects of their cancer experience, per the news release.

“The generosity of the many donors who contributed to the HCRC during the event is overwhelming,” FHMC President & CEO, Patrick Caster said in a press release. “We are honored to offer these essential resources to educate and assist cancer patients at the Hearst Cancer Resource Center.”

Over $4.4 million has been raised through the annual “Share the Hope” event, which is hosted by Steven and Barbara Hearst. The Hearst family have been long-time supporters of the French Hospital Medical Center’s efforts. Steven and Barbara Hearst donated $500,000 to French Hospital in June 2022.