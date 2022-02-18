Further delays slow roundabout project in San Luis Obispo

The next phase of construction in the Orcutt/Tank Farm Roundabout project has been pushed back for a second time due to unforeseen scheduling delays, planners say.

Phase three of the project will begin on Mar. 7, San Luis Obispo city officials announced, roughly one month after the work was initially slated to begin.

The work will close a portion of Orcutt Rd. north of the Tank Farm Rd. intersection for roughly two and a half months, which sets a tentative end date sometime in mid-May.

Crews will be at work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and overnight work may happen as needed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.

The impacted section of Orcutt Rd. will undergo a full 24-hour closure until the third phase of the roundabout project is complete.

More information on the project is available on the city's website.