Further delays slow roundabout project in San Luis Obispo

City of San Luis Obispo
City officials say the closure will last for about two and a half months. The closure is part of the third phase of construction in the Orcutt/Tank Farm Roundabout project.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 18, 2022
The next phase of construction in the Orcutt/Tank Farm Roundabout project has been pushed back for a second time due to unforeseen scheduling delays, planners say.

Phase three of the project will begin on Mar. 7, San Luis Obispo city officials announced, roughly one month after the work was initially slated to begin.

The work will close a portion of Orcutt Rd. north of the Tank Farm Rd. intersection for roughly two and a half months, which sets a tentative end date sometime in mid-May.

Crews will be at work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and overnight work may happen as needed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.

The impacted section of Orcutt Rd. will undergo a full 24-hour closure until the third phase of the roundabout project is complete.

More information on the project is available on the city's website.

