Grocery Outlet, Wendy's slated to join Dutch Bros shopping center in Nipomo

A shopping center currently being constructed in Nipomo could bring several new businesses to the town.

The shopping center, located along S. Frontage Rd. near W. Tefft St., has been under construction since Dutch Bros announced plans to open a location there.

New signs indicate a Grocery Outlet and a Wendy's will be built in the shopping center, and there appears to be space for more businesses.

Nipomo residents we spoke with had mixed reactions on the development.

"I'm saddened," Sheila O'Connell told us. "We miss Little Jocko's very much, and we just don't need another fast food [place] in the middle of town."

Little Jocko's, a hamburger joint, was operating in the location for 48 years. It closed when the owners retired in the spring of 2021.

"I think that's great that they were able to do it," Theresa Hartman said. "Dutch Bros [is] fine, and I like Grocery Outlet. [It will] be nice to have an alternative to Vons."