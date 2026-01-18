Groups speak out against plan that could open Santa Barbara Channel for offshore oil drilling

For the first time in decades, California has been added to the list of locations the federal government is considering reopening to offshore oil and gas drilling.

In November, the U.S. Department of the Interior unveiled its Unleashing American Offshore Energy five-year plan. Their goal is to roll back and replace the Biden Administration's program, which they describe as restrictive. They believe their new plan would align more closely with the Trump administration’s energy priorities.

One of the proposed drilling zones is the Santa Barbara Channel. On Friday, Community members attended a public hearing to voice their concerns. Actor Ted Danson was among those speaking against the plan.

Zach Plopper with the Surfrider Foundation said if the plan moves forward, it could harm wildlife and cause to oil spills.

“So the first step, seismic blasting, is used to figure out where oil deposits are," said Plopper. "That's really detrimental to wildlife that use sound to communicate.“

Plopper also cited the risk of oil spills as a long-term danger to marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

Mary Holtam, a member of Isla Vista Surfrider, said protecting the ocean is personal.

“The ocean is my happy place," said Holtam. "It’s where I go to surf to escape my daily life, and it's part of my mental health.”

Maggie Hall with the Environmental Defense Center said they are working to stop the plan.

“This plan really takes us backwards. It increases our reliance on fossil fuels,” said Hall. “Now more than ever, we want to see a transition to renewable energy and the decommissioning of existing platforms.”

This is a developing story, since the 60-day federal comment period on the plan closes January 23.