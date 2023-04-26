Grover Beach City Council appoints new member

Grover Beach City Council’s vacant District 3 seat has a new member.

Zach Zimmerman was appointed to the previously vacant position during the Council's April 24 meeting, following the resignation of former Mayor Pro Tempore Anna Miller. Zimmerman will serve the remainder of the term through December 2024.

Miller resigned on March 13 due to a change in residency.

"My goal as a member of the Grover Beach City Council is to better understand the needs and concerns of our community and serve my fellow residents to the best of my ability,” said Councilmember Zimmerman in a press release provided by the City of Grover Beach. “I am committed to actively listening to the voices of residents and working collaboratively with my colleagues to promote the most sustainable and equitable interests of our constituents.”

Screenshot of Grover Beach City Council meeting video Grover Beach City Councilmember Zach Zimmerman, left, of District 3 during the Council's April 24 meeting, where he was appointed to the vacant seat.

Zimmerman, who has been a resident of Grover Beach for the last three years and lives in District 3, has served on the City of Grover Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Beautification committee since February 2023. The committee acts as an advisory body for Grover Beach City Councilmembers on parks and recreation matters. Zimmerman's position on the committee is now vacant due to his appointment.

Zimmerman is currently part of the advisory board for the Grover Beach Community Foundation, according to his application for the District 3 City Council seat.

"We are excited to have Mr. Zimmerman join the Grover Beach City Council as our newest member. With his experience as a community leader, combined with his background in event coordination and community outreach, we believe he will bring significant value to our efforts in improving the quality of life for our residents," said Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright in the release. "We are confident he will help elevate the Council's efforts to enhance our community's economic, social and cultural well-being."

City of Grover Beach website. Grover Beach City Council Districts for 2021-22 elections.

Zimmerman is a winemaker for Claiborne & Churchill Winery in San Luis Obispo. He was an events and outreach coordinator for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo prior to that.

Before living in Grover Beach, Zimmerman worked as the executive director for Jackson Hole Community Radio (KHOL) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, according to his application.

Councilmembers opted to fill the vacancy by appointment rather than hold a special election, which has been done before, such as with Councilmember Clint Weirick. A special election would have taken additional time and money.

The Grover Beach City Council, with Zimmerman’s appointment, now consists of Mayor Karen Bright, Mayor Pro Tem Robert Robert of District 1, and Councilmembers Daniel Rushing of District 2, Clint Weirick of District 4 and Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was one of six applicants who were being considered for the vacant seat. All eligible Grover Beach residents could have applied and received consideration.

City Council seats are up for election every four years in staggered intervals. Districts 3 and 4 are up for election in 2024.