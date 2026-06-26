Grover Beach man charged in connection with gym peeping investigation

A warrant has been issued for a Grover Beach man who police say is suspected of recording nude women without their permission while they were in tanning and red-light therapy rooms last year at an Arroyo Grande gym.

Twelve charges of invasion of privacy were filed this week against Kyle L. Combs, 40, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation began on Dec. 29 of last year when Arroyo Grande police say officers responded to Planet Fitness on the 1500 block of Branch for a report of a man recording a partially nude woman in a tanning booth.

Related: AGPD: Multiple women filmed unknowingly in Arroyo Grande gym tanning bed

Police say the person was gone by the time they arrived, but that they were able to identify a suspect through surveillance footage and witness statements.

Police say following a search of the Combs’ home and electronics, “officers discovered evidence indicating the suspect committed the same act numerous times over the course of the last year. The suspect would enter the locked tanning booth room, and record females who were in the tanning booth, nude or partially nude, without their knowledge.”

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from recordings taken between July 12 and Dec. 29 of last year that involve 12 alleged victims.

Police previously said that more than 50 videos showing female gym members inside the tanning and red-light therapy rooms were found during forensic review, adding that they were working to identify all the women seen on the recordings.

All charges Combs is currently facing are misdemeanors. The D.A’s Office states that “under California law, allegations involving secretly recording multiple nude victims in private tanning booths are generally chargeable only as misdemeanors unless additional circumstances exist," adding that the charges against Combs only include alleged adult victims and no prior qualifying conviction.

“Secretly recording women while they are nude inside tanning booths is a deeply disturbing violation of privacy, dignity, and personal security,” said District Attorney Dan Dow in a press release. “People using a gym or fitness center should never have to fear that they are being watched or recorded in one of their most private moments. Our office will continue to work with law enforcement to hold offenders accountable and to seek justice for every victim.”

The D.A.’s Office adds that as in all criminal cases, the charges filed are only allegations “unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Bail for Combs has been set at $50,000. Jail logs did not show him in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed in connection with the case.

Police ask any women who used the tanning or red-light therapy rooms at the gym located at 1576 W. Branch St. last year and who have not yet spoken with investigators to contact Officer Brandon Earnest at (805) 473-5110 ext. 7021 or by email at bearnest@arroyogrande.org.