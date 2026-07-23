Grover Beach man denies gym peeping allegations

A Grover Beach man facing multiple charges in connection with a peeping investigation at an Arroyo Grande gym has pleaded not guilty.

Kyle Combs’ attorney entered the plea on his behalf in a San Luis Obispo County courtroom Thursday morning. Since the charges against Combs, 40, are misdemeanors, he was not required to be present.

Twelve charges of invasion of privacy were filed last month against Combs, who police say is suspected of recording nude women without their permission while they were in tanning and red-light therapy rooms last year at Planet Fitness on the 1500 block of Branch Street.

Related: AGPD: Multiple women filmed unknowingly in Arroyo Grande gym tanning bed

Police say surveillance footage and witness statements led them to identify Combs as a suspect. Following a search of his home and electronics, “officers discovered evidence indicating the suspect committed the same act numerous times over the course of the last year. The suspect would enter the locked tanning booth room, and record females who were in the tanning booth, nude or partially nude, without their knowledge.”

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from recordings taken between July 12 and Dec. 29 of last year that involve 12 alleged victims.

District Attorney Dan Dow states other crimes were also alleged to have occurred at the gym between January and June of 2025, but charges could not be filed due to the allegations being outside the statute of limitations period.

Police previously said that more than 50 videos showing female gym members inside the tanning and red-light therapy rooms were found during forensic review, adding that they were working to identify all the women seen on the recordings.

A warrant previously issued for Combs’ arrest was recalled by the judge on Thursday. He was also ordered to stay away from the gym and is not in custody.

If convicted on all counts, Combs faces a maximum sentence of up to six years in county jail.

He is due back in court Sept. 3.

Multiple lawsuits have also been filed in connection with the case.