Halloween events are filling the weekend calendar across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27, plus a few extra!

Misery at the SLO Repertory Theatre

Oct. 11 to Oct. 27, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

Dive into the chilling world of Stephen King's "Misery" at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre! The thrilling performance will be shown from Oct. 11 to Oct. 27.

Full details can be found here!

Cambria Scarecrow Festival

October 1st through 31st Locations across Cambria

It’s a Halloween tradition in its 16th year, and it’s more popular than ever. Check out 175+ creative scarecrows scattered throughout the village of Cambria. Vote for your favorite spooky creation plus head to the Salute to Scarecrows Party on October 26th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cambria Nursery and Florist.

Full details can be found here!

Nightmare From Main Street

October 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 30, 31, and Nov 1st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 828 14th St. Downtown Paso Robles

Prepare to scare your socks off at one of the scariest haunted houses in California! Every weekend in October, head to 828 14th St. in Paso Robles for a spooky time. This 6,000-square-foot fright factory will bring chills and thrills to all those who enter.

Full details can be found here!

Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 25th, 5 p.m. to Dark, Ramona Garden Park, Grover Beach

If you are looking for a fun and festive way to kick off the Halloween weekend head to the Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach Friday night from 5 p.m. to dark for the annual pumpkin carving contest and Trunk or Treat. Don't forget your costume!

Full details can be found here!

Moonlit Movie

Friday, October 25th, 7 p.m. Palm Theater San Luis Obispo

Enjoy a spooky movie while supporting a good cause! Friday night at 7 p.m., The Palm Theater will show "Practical Magic" with proceeds supporting Lumina Alliance. Tickets include entry, a drink, snack and a raffle ticket.

Full details can be found here!

Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

Saturday, October 26th, Woods Humane Society 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lots of HOWL-o-ween fun is to be had on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. for the Woods Humane Society Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival! Vendors, dog training demos, and portraits with Santa Paws will fill the shelter, and make sure to dress your best for the dog costume contest judged by our very own Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!

Full details can be found here!

Zombie Invasion SLO

Saturday, October 26th, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Camp San Luis Obispo, Kids Run 10 a.m. 5K Survival Run 11 a.m.

How fast can you run, especially if you are being chased by zombies? Saturday morning head out to Camp San Luis Obispo to run, walk or even be a zombie and chase participants all in support of the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center. The Family Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. and the 5k Survival run kicks off at 11 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

Witches and Warlocks Paddle

Saturday, October 26th, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Coleman Park, Morro Bay

Get your broomsticks and witch hats ready, the annual Morro Bay Witches and Warlocks Paddle is back this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Morro Bay. Participants can launch paddle boards and kayaks at Coleman Park.

Full details can be found here!

Cal Poly Pier Open House

Saturday, October 26th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cal Poly Pier, Avila Beach

Learn about marine animals big and small all while enjoying a 360-degree view of the San Luis Bay Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Cal Poly Pier Open House! Professors and students will lead visitors through an exploration of the science conducted on this pier with microscopes, touch tanks, and interactive displays.

Full details can be found here!

Old Town Trick or Treat

Saturday, October 26th,1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Old Town Lompoc

Keep an eye out for pumpkins in the windows of Lompoc businesses on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the Old Town Trick or Treat! Children are welcome to show off their costumes as they collect candy and other treats from nearly 50 participating businesses at their old town locations and on the 100 block of South H Street that will be closed for the duration of this spooky event.

Full details can be found here!

Veterans Stand Down

Saturday, October 26th, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa Maria Fairpark

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, veterans from the area can show up, regardless of need, and receive care from about 500 volunteers ranging from new clothes, shoes, sleeping bags, showers, grief counseling, possible legal help, along with help finding a job. For vets living in San Luis Obispo County wanting to attend, a free shuttle provided by Ride-On Transportation will leave from the SLO Vets Hall at 8:15 a.m. and return around 2 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Morro Bay Trick Or Treat

Saturday, October 26th, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Main Street Morro Bay

Grab your costume and head out to the 10th annual Morro Bay Trick or Treat! Everyone is invited to join a walking parade beginning at 2 p.m. at the corner of Monterey Ave. and Morro Bay Blvd. Following the parade, enjoy trick or treating, face painting, live music, a haunted trolly and more!

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Downtown Halloween Trick or Treat

Saturday, October 26th, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Downtown Santa Barbara

The merchants of downtown Santa Barbara will welcome trick-or-treaters Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Over 100 businesses will be passing out candy plus enjoy the Halloween Decor Contest while strolling the town.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Dia De Los Muertos Family Festival

Sunday, October 27th Noon to 4 p.m. Veterans' Memorial Community Center Santa Maria

Honor and celebrate those who came before us at the Santa Maria Dia De Los Muertos Family Festival on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The Veteran's Memorial Community Center will fill with marigolds, sugar skulls, face painting, ofrendas, music, dance, food and so much more!

Full details can be found here!

Los Osos Oktoberfest

Sunday, October 27th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Downtown Baywood Park

The Central Coast loves to celebrate Oktoberfest but no community for as long as Baywood Park Los Osos! On Sunday, head to the 45th annual Oktoberfest from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live music, vendors, crafts, costume contests, a fun run, car show and more will fill downtown Baywood Park, all for free!

Full details can be found here!

A few more events!

Because there is just so much to do this weekend, here are a few more events:

Central Coast Jazz Jubilee Tuesday, October 22nd through Saturday, November 4th, all across the Central Coast

Cambria Wet Walk Saturday, October 26th, Cambria

Fiscalini Boardwalk Dedication Ceremony Saturday, October 26th, Cambria

Pumpkins in the Park Saturday, October 26th, Pismo Beach

Hope Lutheran Church Host Harvest Festival Saturday, October 26th, Atascadero

2nd Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball, The Benedict Center Saturday, October 26th, Morro Bay

Lompoc Aquatic Center Dunkin For Pumpkins Sunday, October 27th Lompoc

Forecast

This weekend is going to be wonderful with abundant sunshine and warm temps. By Sunday afternoon though, winds will pick up and temps will fall ahead of a storm moving in from the north.

Here is a full look at your forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!