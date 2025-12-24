Here's what you should know ahead of this week's powerful storm

A large-scale storm is headed toward the Central Coast, and communities are already bracing for some significant impacts.

Here are a few tips you should know ahead of this week's winter storm.

PG&E Anticipating Outages

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) is preparing for extensive power outages throughout the region.

The utility company says its Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and additional crews are positioned where the storm is expected to be the most severe.

More than 5,500 front-line workers will be on storm duty, including 1,500 utility personnel and 3,000 tree workers.

During the storm, PG&E is also advising customers to never touch downed wires, use flashlights instead of candles, have fresh drinking water and ice, and safely use generators.

Customers can visit PG&E's online Outage Center to find the latest outage information.

Travel Discouraged

Safety officials are urging local residents to avoid traveling during the storm.

“This is going to be a significant storm,” said Captain Robert Galbriath, Assistant Fire Marshall of the Montecito Fire Department. “If you’re out driving and get caught in a downpour, slow down to avoid hydroplaning.”



Goleta city officials are also encouraging residents to stay away from rivers, creeks, streams, recent wildfire burn areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, especially during flash flood watches and warnings.

Prepare Your Home with Sandbags

With heavy rain expected, free sandbag stations have been set up across the Central Coast.

In Goleta, sandbags are available at Fire Station 11 at 6901 Frey Way, and at Fire Station 14 at 320 N Los Carneros Rd.

San Luis Obispo residents can fill their sandbags at 25 Prado Road or at 190 Santa Rosa Street.

Sand is also available at the City Streets Yard in Paso Robles, located at 1220 Paso Robles Street. Residents must bring their own shovels.

For more sandbag filling locations, visit the Santa Barbara County webpage or the San Luis Obispo County webpage.

Free Emergency Parking Available

The City of Santa Barbara has activated free Emergency Storm Parking this week for residents in flood-prone areas.

Parking will be available on the rooftop of City Lot 2, located at Canon Perdido Street and Chapala Street.

Residents must register for storm parking online. Emergency storm parking ends on Dec. 26 at 5 p.m.

Stay Dry and Warm

Warming Centers across the Central Coast are opening up this week ahead of the rainy weather.

In San Luis Obispo, the CAPSLO Warming Center at 40 Prado Road will be open from Tuesday to Sunday.

Guests can check in to the shelter from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The 5CHC Warming Center in Arroyo Grande is also opening its doors Tuesday night and all day on Wednesday.

Check-in lasts from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Both shelters are offering guests a hot meal, a hot shower, clean clothing, and a warm place to sleep.

Stay Informed

Community members can get the most up-to-date information about the storm using the following links:



The KSBY Microclimate Weather App will also automatically send a notification if severe weather alerts are in place.