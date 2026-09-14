Highway 1 on Big Sur Coast fully reopens after closures due to fires

Big Sur coast has fully reopened as of Monday morning.

According to Caltrans Central Coast, travelers on Highway 1 are now able to travel directly between Cambria and Carmel.

Travelers should remain on alert for emergency vehicles and activities as fire operations in the area continue.

Last week, evacuation warnings were lifted for San Luis Obisbo County as crews made progress on the firs burning along the Big Sur Coast.

According to Cal Fire, the Timber and Plaskett fires have burned a total of 55,265 acres.