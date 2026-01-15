Highway 1 through Big Sur reopens fully, following nearly three-year closure

Traffic is once again flowing along Highway 1 in Big Sur, a sight that has not been seen in nearly three years.

The area known as Regent’s Slide, which was wiped out by a massive landslide, reopened on Wednesday after construction crews rebuilt the roadway.

"It’s an international destination," said Scott Eades, Caltrans District 5 Director. "People come from all over the world to visit the Big Sur coast, so we’re happy to see the traffic flowing, those businesses supported and the communities that depend on this roadway to get in and out have the access they need.”

Recent heavy rainfall didn’t keep Caltrans from reopening the road more than a month ahead of schedule.

“We had mud that ended up back on the roadway so we just had to clean that up, and that’ll be a recurring event. We expect that," Eades said. "The slide has to normalize. There’s a certain amount of material that finds… muddy material that are going to come out when it rains.”

Eades said the stability of the cliffside is stable and they’re confident in the work. However, they’ll keep monitoring for potential mud and material that may flow out with future storms.

Lines of cars were waiting right outside the Regent's Slide area on Wednesday, January 14, waiting to be allowed through.

Justin Stinson // KSBY

Ralph Hughes and Carla Melton were traveling from Texas when they came upon the closure, unaware that the reopening was a long-awaited moment.

“Go up there and see the Bixby Bridge and Big Sur," Hughes said. "I’ve studied it and read about it, and heard a lot about it. To get here and find out the road is closed, we lucked out cause they’re opening it up today.”

"And we’re not in any hurry," Melton added. "Like he said, we’re retired so we got all the time in the world.”

But for some locals, the reopening meant much more.

“I think it’s great for our county to have this back open again and to connect Big Sur down to San Luis," said Michael Ursprung, Atascadero resident.

“I’m happy that it will open because I think it does benefit our county and certainly our state and draw people in," said Vicki Jo Townsend, Paso Robles resident.

“For people to be able to travel and see it," said Matthew Moatter, Avila Beach resident. "I think it’ll be great for everybody. Our county, the state, everybody.”

A few weeks ago, KSBY spoke with Albert Barreto, the owner of Coast Riders Inn in San Simeon, about the Highway 1 closure. After the opening, things will look a bit different for his business.

“So after today we’ll be able to take probably four people and give them full-time work," Barreto said. "So there’s 10 motels in San Simeon. If you do that on an average, that’s 40 people getting work, so I love it."

Governor Gavin Newsom took to X, thanking Caltrans crews for the reopening of the highway.