Holiday cheer continues this weekend across the Central Coast

Hope you're in the mood for some holiday fun! There are plenty of festive events happening this weekend AND some good weather. Here is a look at 6 of the events you do not want to miss out on.

Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade

Row your boat gently down the bay! The Lighted Boat Parade will light up Morro Bay on Saturday night. This event is free to attend and takes place from 6 PM to 8 PM along the Embarcadero.

Santa Barbara Parade of Lights

Boats will also be decked out for the holidays at the 39th annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM. This free event will feature 30 boats and will start at Leadbetter Beach before ending at Stearns Wharf. It all wraps up with a fireworks show around 7 PM.

Paso Robles Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase

You can enjoy holiday lights, carolers, eggnog, and warm chestnuts on an open fire at the 39th annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase. This is a free event that anyone can enjoy! The homes on Vine Street put on a show right out of a Christmas storybook, with displays, hot drinks, festive food, live music, and much more. The event is on Saturday night from 6 to 9 PM.

Christmas in Cayucos

Christmas in Cayucos kicks off with a tree lighting on Friday at 5 PM with live music, carolers, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. On Saturday, you can join the "Wonderland Walk," a festive night strolling through stores along Ocean Avenue with seasonal specials, complimentary refreshments, and free horse-drawn carriage rides through town. There will also be a kids' craft workshop and a snowy play area. Both events are free to attend.

Oceano Cleared for Cheer

Cleared for Cheer, a free family-friendly event, takes off on Saturday at the Oceano Airport. You can enjoy a holiday drone show with live music, snow, and a holiday makers market with local vendors. These festivities start from 4 to 7 PM, and admission is free.