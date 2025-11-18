Homicide investigation now underway following discovery of body off Hwy 166

The death of a Santa Maria man, whose body was discovered last week along Highway 166, is now being considered a homicide.

The California Highway Patrol provided the update to KSBY community reporter Crystal Bermudez on Tuesday, saying the 26-year-old’s death appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation began late Thursday night when CHP officers say they responded at around 11:40 p.m. to Highway 166 at Suey Creek Road and found the man’s body.

KSBY

The highway was closed for about four hours overnight during the investigation. Investigators at the time said the man’s death appeared suspicious but did not immediately classify it as a homicide.

Detectives from the CHP Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit were requested to take over the investigation with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office also assisting.

They were asking anyone who was in the area of Highway 166 and Suey Creek Road late Thursday night or early Friday morning to contact the Coastal Division’s tip line at CHP-710Tips@chp.ca.gov.

The spokesperson says they’ve also now been in contact with the district attorney’s office.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

No word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrests made.

Crystal will have more on the investigation on KSBY News at 5 and 6 p.m.