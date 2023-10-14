Watch Now
How you can watch elephant seals on the beach and help others learn about these huge marine mammals

Elephant seals on the beach below an elephant seal viewing area along Highway 1 near San Simeon.
Posted at 12:45 PM, Oct 14, 2023
The Friends of the Elephant Seal is now recruiting volunteers to become seasonal guides for the 2024 Winter Program at William R. Hearst Memorial Beach in San Simeon.

As a cooperating association with California State Parks, the Friends of the Elephant Seal collaborates to educate the public about elephant seals and other marine life in the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery.

At the peak of the season, hundreds of seals, each weighing 3,000 to 5,000 pounds, rest on the beach. The seals often aggressively defend their territory as new seals arrive.

This popular public beach also welcomes hundreds of visitors and their pets on busy holiday weekends, which presents risks to both the resting seals and the public.

Visitors are often unaware of the seals’ need to rest undisturbed or the potential for aggressive elephant seal behavior.

Winter Guides provide education for beach visitors to prevent disturbances to the seals and to ensure public safety.

Guides are asked to commit to two 4-hour shifts per month from late December through mid-March. The Friends of the Elephant Seal will provide training, guidance and materials throughout the program.

Guides must be friendly, outgoing, able to stand for 3 to 4 hours and walk on the beach in a variety of weather conditions.

Seasonal residents, weekend travelers, couples, students and full-time employees, 18 years of age and older, are encouraged to apply for this short-term volunteer experience.

Apply online by October 16 athttps://elephantseal.org/become-a-docent/ [elephantseal.org] or call (805) 924-1628.

