Hwy 1 south of Lompoc to be closed for emergency repairs

Caltrans
Closure of a section of Highway 1 south of Lompoc will allow crews to install a drainage culvert across the highway north of Jalama Rd.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 04, 2023
A section of Highway 1 south of Lompoc will be closed for one day this week for emergency road work.

The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, from the Highway 1/246 interchange in Lompoc to the Highway 1/101 interchange at Las Cruces.

According to Caltrans, the closure will allow crews to install a drainage culvert across Highway 1 about a half-mile north of Jalama Rd. Part of the roadway at that location was washed out during a storm on February 25.

During the closure on Wednesday, travelers can take Highway 246 to detour between Lompoc and Highway 101. Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time.

The $3 million project is expected to be completed this summer.

