Hwy 154 closed in both directions as crews work to rescue driver

Officials say the driver's car went more than 100 feet over the side of the road.
A vehicle reportedly crashed 150 feet over the side of Hwy 154 on Tuesday evening, closing the roadway in both directions.

Crews were called to the scene just east of Windy Gap at 5:10 p.m.

Firefighters are working to rescue a solo female driver from the vehicle using rope systems, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Capt. Safechuck said that an ambulance will take the driver to the hospital, where she will be treated for minor to moderate injuries.

Hwy 154 is expected to be closed in both directions for about one hour. Officials are asking that drivers use alternate routes.

California Highway Patrol is reportedly investigating the cause of the crash.

