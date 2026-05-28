Central Coast weekend events: Rodeo thrills, kid entrepreneurs, gridiron action and more

Saddle up for a weekend of fun on the Central Coast! From rodeo action to a celebration of Greek heritage, here are some of the events taking place across the Central Coast this weekend.

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo & Parade

Wednesday-Sunday; Elks Event Center, Santa Maria

Parade - Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m.; Broadway

Buckle up for a weekend packed with excitement at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. From bull riding and bronc riding to barrel racing, the action kicks off Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. and continues through Sunday. On Saturday, don’t miss the annual parade beginning at 10 a.m., making its way down Broadway through downtown Santa Maria. Rodeo ticket prices start at $22.

Click here to purchase tickets.

40thAnnual Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show

Friday, May 29: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, May 30: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday, May 31: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Downtown Pismo Beach, 150 Pomeroy Avenue

Rev your engines for the 40th Annual Classic at Pismo Beach, taking place Friday through Sunday in downtown Pismo Beach. Check out hundreds of vintage vehicles, plus enjoy live music, great food and a vendor village. Admission is free.

Click here for more details.

San Luis Obispo Greek Festival

Saturday, May 30: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. & Sunday, May 31: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Madonna Expo Center

Experience a piece of Greece at the San Luis Obispo Greek Festival from Saturday through Sunday at the Madonna Expo Center. There will be live Greek music and a variety of Greek dishes, wine, beer and ouzo. General admission starts at $5, and kids under 12 years old enter for free with an adult. All proceeds will be going to the Noor Foundation and SLO Food Bank.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Avila Beach Children’s Business Fair

Saturday, May 30: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Central Coast Aquarium

Support young entrepreneurs in your community at the Sixth Annual Avila Beach Children’s Business Fair this Saturday. Kid business leaders will be showcasing their homemade products and services. Every purchase will directly support these kids and their entrepreneurial dreams.

Click here for more details.

FCA All-Star Football Classic

Saturday, May 30: 6 p.m.; San Luis Obispo High School

Support your local high school football stars at the 15th annual FCA All-Star Football Classic at San Luis Obispo High School on Saturday night. Tickets are $10.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Alma Rosa’s Peace of Mind Fundraiser Walk

Sunday, May 31: 9 a.m.; Alma Rose Winery Estate, Buellton

Sip, stroll and support mental health non-profits at Alma Rosa's Peace of Mind Fundraiser Walk this Sunday. Enjoy some wine, delicious food, and live music at the vineyards. This fundraiser is dedicated to supporting mental health non-profits.

Click here for more details.

But wait, there’s more!

The Monday Club Concert & Art at the Clubhouse

Sunday, May 31: 3 p.m.-7 p.m

The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo

Basin Street Regulars’ May Concert

Sunday May 31: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pismo Beach Veteran’s Memorial Building

Lighthouse 5K Benefit Fun Run and Family Fun Day

Sunday May 31: 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Ancient Peaks Barn, 5991 W. Pozo Road, Santa Margarita

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival

Friday, May 29: 1:30 p.m.-10 p.m. & Sunday, May 31: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Firestone Tap Room, 2198 Riverside Drive, Paso Robles