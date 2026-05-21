Classic cars, art and more: 6 fun things to do on the Central Coast this weekend

From classic cars and vintage finds to blueberry picking and vibrant local art, there’s something for everyone across the Central Coast this Memorial Day weekend. Here are six fun things you won’t want to miss.

Spring Friday Sip & Shop

Friday, May 22| 5:30-8 p.m.| Downtown Atascadero

Kick off the weekend Friday night at the Spring Friday Sip and Shop in downtown Atascadero. From 5:30 to 8 p.m., ticket holders can taste local beer and wine while shopping at more than 25 participating businesses. Tickets are $35.

Click here to purchase tickets.



West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show

Saturday, May 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. & Sunday, May 24, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.| Santa Maria Fairpark

The West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals rolls through Santa Maria this weekend, starting with a cruise down Broadway Friday night. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, head to the Santa Maria Fairpark to get an up-close look at hundreds of classic and custom vehicles. Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday. General admission is $20.

Click here for more information.

Art in the Park

Saturday, May 23-Monday, May 25| 10 a.m.-5 p.m.| Morro Bay City Park, 750 Harbor Street

Morro Bay is bringing back its annual Art in the Park showcase starting this Saturday. More than 100 artisans will gather to display and sell their unique, handcrafted pieces. The festival takes place at City Park Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

Click here for more information.

I Madonnari Street Painting Festival

Saturday, May 23-Monday, May 25| 10 a.m.-6 p.m.| Old Mission Santa Barbara

The I Madonnari Street Painting Festival returns to Santa Barbara for its 40th year this Saturday through Monday at Old Mission Santa Barbara. Each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., artists will transform the mission’s plaza with temporary street paintings. Admission is free.

Click here for more information.



Blueberry Festival

Saturday, May 23-Sunday, May 24| 10 a.m.-6 p.m.| SLO Ranch, 871 Froom Ranch Way

SLO Ranch is holding its second annual Blueberry Festival this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Visitors will have the opportunity to pick their own blueberries, purchase blueberry-themed merchandise, and even enjoy an animal meet-and-greet and pony rides. Admission is free.

Click here for more information.

Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market

Saturday, May 23| 9 a.m.-3 p.m.| Avenue of Flags, Buellton

If you enjoy collecting vintage items, check out the Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market on Saturday in Buellton. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Avenue of Flags, you will find a variety of goods from home decor to garden pieces. Admission is free.

Click here for more information.