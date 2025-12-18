Enjoy the last weekend before Christmas with holiday festivities across the Central Coast!

The Central Coast is buzzing with holiday activities this weekend, offering families and individuals plenty of opportunities to celebrate the season across multiple communities. Here are 6 events you do not want to miss!

Central Coast Zoo Holiday Magic

The Central Coast Zoo in Atascadero invites visitors to join their "Holiday Magic" event on Saturday. The celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and encourages guests to purchase gifts that will be delivered to the animals. The event is included with regular admission tickets.

Paso Robles Teddy Bear Tea

Paso Robles will host its 35th annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea on Saturday. The family-friendly event encourages attendees to bring teddy bears and dress them up for the tea party, which will feature visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Santa's elves. The festivities take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park Ballroom. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Santa Ynez Holiday Lights Festival

The 4th annual Holiday Lights Festival at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden continues this Friday through Sunday. Visitors can stroll through a maze of lights, take pictures with Santa, enjoy snow activities, and purchase food, beer, or wine. The event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 for anyone 13 and older, while children under 13 pay $15.

Templeton Santa Parade

Santa Claus will make an appearance in Templeton on Sunday for the Santa Parade. A meet-and-greet with Santa begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Templeton Fire Station, followed by the parade at 3:30 p.m. Attendance is free.

Cambria Hanukkah Celebration

The 4th annual Cambria Community Hanukkah Celebration takes place on Saturday at Serendipity Boutique on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free event will feature dreidel games, homemade holiday foods, storytelling, a menorah lighting, and choir performances.