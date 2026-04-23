Films, jazz and family fun: Your guide to weekend events on the Central Coast

From film festivals to jazz concerts, the Central Coast is serving up an incredible lineup of events this weekend. Whether you're looking for family fun or sophisticated entertainment, here is a look at some of the events you won’t want to miss.

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

Thursday, April 23-Tuesday, April 28; Multiple venues

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is underway through Tuesday. More than 100 films are being screened, plus check out the popular Surf Nite on Friday, the Central Coast Filmmakers Showcase, and celebrity appearances.

Click here for a full schedule and to purchase tickets.

Morro Bay Kite Festival

Friday, April 24: 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 & Sunday, April 26: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Morro Rock parking lot

The Morro Bay Kite Festival kicks off Friday night and continues through the weekend. The free family event features kite flying near Morro Rock. Five-hundred kites will be provided for kids on Saturday, with candy drops both days, weather permitting.

Click here for more information.

Paso Robles Jazz Festival

Friday, April 24-Sunday, April 26; LIBRETTO & Sensorio, Paso Robles

This weekend marks the inaugural Paso Robles Jazz Festival. The three-day celebration starts Friday and features world-class musicians like Sullivan Fortner and Gerald Clayton. VIP and single-day passes are available.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

Friday, April 24: 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 & Sunday, April 26: 2-10 p.m., Santa Maria Fairpark

The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday evening and continues through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Enjoy sweet strawberry treats, a carnival, chalk art festival, car show and more at this annual community celebration. Admission is free!

Click here for more information.

Wine 4 Paws

Saturday, April 25-Sunday, April 26; Participating wineries

It’s Wine 4 Paws weekend in San Luis Obispo County. More than 75 wineries will be donating 10 percent of their sales on Saturday and Sunday to Woods Humane Society. No tickets are required.

Click here for a free online map of participating locations.

Central Coast Cider Festival

Saturday, April 25; Noon-4 p.m.; Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

The 8th annual Central Coast Cider Festival takes place at Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens on Saturday. The event features cider makers from throughout California, plus live music, and food and vendor booths. This is a 21 and over event.

Click here to purchase tickets.

But wait, there’s more!

Cambria Wildflower Show

Saturday, April 25, Noon-5 p.m. & Sunday, April 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Hall, 1000 Main St., Cambria

Seeds 5th Annual Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Seeds,1040 Court Street, San Luis Obispo

Locals & Legends: Celebrating the Music of James Taylor

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.

Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara

San Miguel Children’s Day

Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

San Miguel Park, 1325 K St., San Miguel

21st Annual Taste of Pismo-Red, White & Blue Bash!

Saturday, April 25, 1-4 p.m.

Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price Street, Pismo Beach

Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. & Sunday, April 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Alameda Park, Santa Barbara

Habitat for Humanity SLO County’s Build With Us

Saturday, April 25, 4- 8 p.m.

Edna Valley Ranch, 4481 Greenbrier Place, San Luis Obispo

Naturefest

Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dana Adobe Cultural Center, 671 S. Oak Glen Avenue, Nipomo

Fort Hunter Liggett Fishing Derby

Saturday, April 25

Del Venturi Reservoir, Fort Hunter Liggett

Beach, Please! A Queer Art Splash

Saturday, April 25, 5 p.m.

Pismo Beach, at the end of Park Ave.

Serve Santa Maria

Saturday, April 25

Various locations available for volunteers

Farmer’s Marketplace “Sip & Shop”

Sunday, April 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

7350 Linne Road, Paso Robles

Community Walk for Autism & Resource Fair

Sunday, April 26, Noon-4 p.m.

Mission Plaza, 989 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

