From a car show to cats at a bookstore, here are 6 things happening this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 12 — plus a few extras!

Cops N' Cars

Get ready for a wheel-y good time! This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 2nd Annual Cops n’ Cars show is rolling into the Santa Maria Police Department. Check out a lineup of classic cars and cool police vehicles, enjoy music, grab some delicious food, and hang out with the men and women in blue. It’s a day full of engines, excitement, and community fun for the whole family.

End Polio Now: 5k Walk or Run

Saturday at 8:30 a.m., lace up your sneakers and move for a cause at the End Polio Now: 5k Walk or Run in Cambria! For $25, you’ll get to jog alongside stunning ocean views while helping raise vital funds to wipe out polio. It’s fitness with a purpose; all proceeds go directly to the End Polio Now campaign.

45th Annual Los Olivos Day in the Country

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, don’t miss the 45th Annual Los Olivos Day in the Country. A beloved small-town festival packed with charm and fun! Enjoy a festive parade, an apple pie contest, a fun run, pumpkin decorating, live music, and a variety of artisan and food vendors. With more than 5,000 guests expected, it’s a full day of food, festivities, and community spirit in the heart of Los Olivos.

Cat Adoption Day

Also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can mosey on down to Monarch Books in Arroyo Grande for a purr-fectly heartwarming Cat Adoption Day! The Cal Poly Cat Program will be on-site with staff and volunteers ready to answer your questions, share info about their work, and guide you through the adoption process. Whether you're ready to take home a new furry friend or just want to learn more, it's the purr-fect way to spend your day!

Think Pink Sunset Rooftop Party

This Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., paint the town pink at the Think Pink Sunset Rooftop Party at the Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara, an evening of stunning views, delicious bites, and heartfelt purpose. Sip on wine tastings, indulge in gourmet charcuterie, and treat yourself at the dessert bar all while supporting the Breast Cancer Resource Center, with 100% of ticket proceeds going directly to the cause.

Pioneer Day Parade

Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon in Paso Robles, it’s the Pioneer Day Parade. The cherished community event is a celebration of the town and will feature a vibrant display. See running antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, mounted equestrian groups, dancers, floats, fire engines, vintage cars and more! There will be more Pioneer Day festivities following the parade!

Ongoing Events

Solvang Pumpkin Patch

Open through November 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1035 Alamo Pintado Rd. Solvang

Pick from over 50 varieties of pumpkins, from minis to giants. Explore a 14-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt, or join the Night Maze on October 24, 25 & 31. Enjoy fresh popcorn, kettle corn, a kids’ maze, and fall fun for all ages.

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, the Santa Cruz Family Band will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

