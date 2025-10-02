From a Fall Festival to Oktoberfest, here are 6 things to do this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 5 — plus a few extras!

SLO Ranch Fall Festival

This Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., grab your flannels and head on down to the SLO Ranch Fall Fest. Enjoy a full weekend of family-friendly seasonal fun, including a pumpkin patch, photo ops, scavenger hunts, corn maze and more. Partake in fall food like fire-roasted corn and local pumpkin pies. Admission is free.

California Avocado Festival

It's time to guac and roll! From Friday to Sunday, the 39th California Avocado Festival is taking over downtown Carpinteria. Enjoy dozens of bands, plus food, art and commercial vendors. All proceeds from the festival will go to the Carpinteria Education Foundation and the Future Farmers of America.

Lumina Days

Experience the radiance of tradition, style, and community at Lumina Days at the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. This annual fashion show invites guests to gather for a day of runway, regional flavors, and communal spirit. Between fashion moments, guests can shop unique finds from muse markets, sip wines from South County wineries, and enjoy a catered lunch, complete with charcuterie offerings and seasonal flavors.

Orcutt Oktoberfest

All week long through Sunday, travel through some Oktoberfest-ivities in Old Orcutt. Get a Naughty Oak Brewing stein to participate, then swing by participating Orcutt locations to take advantage of their Oktoberfest specials and discounts, and receive a ribbon with each stein fill to adorn your festive mug.

Art in the Park

This Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy Shell Beach's Art in the Park featuring 50+ local artisans, food, live music, and ocean views. There is a lot of space to bring a blanket or chairs and relax while listening to local musicians. This family-friendly event offers fun activities such as face painting, ring toss and cornhole. Both entry and parking are free.

SLO Pickle Festival

Get ready to relish the flavor and the fun at the SLO Pickle Festival on Saturday at Laguna Lake Park. With general admission open from 1-4 p.m., the 21+ celebration includes unlimited pickle tastings, craft drinks, live music, local vendors, and games! It’s a good time for a great cause, with proceeds benefiting Meals that Connect.

Ongoing Events

Solvang Pumpkin Patch

From September 26 through November 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1035 Alamo Pintado Rd. Solvang

Pick from over 50 varieties of pumpkins, from minis to giants. Explore a 14-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt, or join the Night Maze on October 24, 25 & 31. Enjoy fresh popcorn, kettle corn, a kids’ maze, and fall fun for all ages.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, the Santa Cruz Family Band will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!