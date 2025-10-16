From seafood festivals to snakes at Madonna Inn, here are 6 things happening this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 19 — plus a few extras!

Atascadero Chamber Oktoberfest

The festivities kick off Thursday evening in Atascadero, where Oktoberfest is brewing up some excitement from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lakeside Park inside the Zoo Gardens. With over 30 local vendors pouring beer and wine, serving up tasty bites, and offering treats, a $15 ticket allows you to dance, sip and celebrate autumn in style!

Click here for more information!

Cayucos Antiques Street Fair

On Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., vintage takes over Ocean Avenue at the Cayucos Antiques Street Fair. It's your chance to turn back time while treasure hunting through antiques, collectibles, and quirky finds. Admission and parking are free.

Click here for more information!

Central Valley Pet & Reptile Expo

Reptile lovers can slither over to the Madonna Inn for the Central Valley Pet & Reptile Expo. This educational adventure is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features hands-on animal encounters, presentations, and workshops that are toad-ally worth checking out. Parking is free, kids' tickets start at $12.99, and adults get in for $17.99.

Click here for more information!

79th Annual Clam Festival

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pismo Beach, it’s time for the 79th Annual Clam Festival! This free celebration has been happening since 1946. Catch the Saturday morning parade, enjoy live music, dig into local eats, and enjoy the free kidzone. Saturday also features the ultimate chowder competition as local restaurants compete for the title of best clam chowder.

Click here for more information!

Central Coast Airfest

The Central Coast Airfest is soaring back into Santa Maria this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prepare for high-flying thrills with military demos, vintage warbirds, jaw-dropping aerobatics, and a beer garden that’ll keep your spirits sky-high. Food trucks and family fun are cleared for landing!

Click here for more information!

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Saturday marks the 22nd annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. This free event reels in seafood lovers of all ages with sustainably harvested delights, fresh-caught seafood to take home, and the rare chance to meet your local fishermen face-to-face.

Click here for more information!

Ongoing Events

The Haunt in Atascadero

Open through November 1

5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422

This haunted house in Atascadero is a constantly changing, fully immersive, interactive experience based on Halloween themes. You and your small group can experience the unique, intimate and horrifying experiences for spooky season!

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Pumpkin Patch

Open through November 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1035 Alamo Pintado Rd. Solvang

Pick from over 50 varieties of pumpkins, from minis to giants. Explore a 14-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt, or join the Night Maze on October 24, 25 & 31. Enjoy fresh popcorn, kettle corn, a kids’ maze, and fall fun for all ages.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, The Industry will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

