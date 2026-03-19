Stargazing, bargain hunting, wine tasting and more highlight Central Coast weekend

From exotic orchids and classic Corvettes to craft beer, outdoor art, and stargazing, the Central Coast has a packed weekend ahead. Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our area this weekend.

Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara

The 78th Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show transforms the Earl Warren Showgrounds into an "Orchid Escape" this weekend, running Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Wander through spectacular displays of rare and exotic orchids from around the globe, and enjoy exclusive workshops, lectures, and VIP tours led by master growers.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale

Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22; citywide, Morro Bay

Treasure hunters, the Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale takes over the entire city this weekend, Friday through Sunday. Hundreds of households set up sales throughout the community, making it a perfect excuse to explore Morro Bay's neighborhoods while hunting for great finds.

Click here for an interactive sale map.

Zinfest Weekend

Friday, March 20 – Saturday, March 21; 46 West Side Wineries, Paso Robles

Wine lovers, this weekend is a celebration of Paso Robles' heritage grape as 46 West Wineries brings Zinfest Weekend back to life with tastings across 46 boutique wineries on the west side of Paso Robles. Zinfandel has deep roots in this region dating back to the late 1800s, and this weekend is a toast to that rich history.

Click here to map out your tasting route.

Rhone Rangers Experience Weekend

Friday, March 20 – Saturday, March 21; Paso Robles

The Rhone Rangers Experience Weekend brings the largest gathering of domestic Rhone wine producers in the country to Paso Robles this Friday and Saturday. Highlights include intimate workshops, a Vintners' Luncheon, a Grand Tasting featuring 80 wineries, and a Friday evening panel with legends of the American Rhone wine movement. Tickets range from $65 for the Grand Tasting only to $215 for the full weekend experience.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Mission San Luis Obispo Docent Orientation

Saturday, March 21; 9:30 a.m.-noon; Mission San Luis Obispo

Have you ever wanted to share the history of Old Mission San Luis Obispo with visitors and locals alike? The Mission San Luis Obispo Docents are hosting a prospective new docent orientation day on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about joining a group of 50 dedicated volunteers who bring California history to life every day.

Click here to learn more about the docent program.

Corvette Pacifica Customer Appreciation Show and Shine

Saturday, March 21; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; 8981 La Linia Ave., Atascadero

Car enthusiasts, the Corvette Pacifica Customer Appreciation Show and Shine rolls into Atascadero this Saturday. This free community car show is a great chance to admire some stunning Corvettes up close and connect with fellow automotive enthusiasts.

Click here for more information.

4th Annual Spring Market

Saturday, March 21; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; American Legion Post 220, Templeton

American Legion Post 220 in Templeton is hosting the 4th Annual Spring Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Check out a variety of handmade products from local crafters, artists and small businesses, such as home décor, bath and body products, jewelry, toys, baked goods, and much more. Admission and parking are free.

Click here for more information.

Einstein Day

Saturday, March 21; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; SYV Family School, 5300 Figueroa Mt. Rd., Los Olivos

Families are invited to Einstein Day at SYV Family School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free, hands-on community celebration features creative activity booths, science experiments, face painting until 12:30 p.m., and a Mad Science presentation at 1 p.m. Food and drinks are available from Kekas Food Truck and Haven & Ink Coffee Cart, plus a $2 bake sale!

Click here for more information.

Corks and Canvas

Saturday, March 21; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Machado Plaza, Santa Maria

Head to Machado Plaza in downtown Santa Maria for Corks and Canvas, a free outdoor art event showcasing paintings and artwork from talented local artists. Enhance your visit with a wine tasting bracelet, offering samples from participating wineries. Bracelets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Click here to purchase a wine tasting ticket.

Central Coast Craft Beer Fest

Saturday, March 21; noon-4 p.m.; Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

The 8th Annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest hits the famous Sunken Gardens in Atascadero on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Sample offerings from more than 55 craft breweries, wineries, cideries, and kombucha makers while enjoying live music from The 90s Babiez, Dubwise, and DJ Manuel Barba. VIP tickets are $70 for early entry at noon; general admission is $55.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Astronomy Night & Stargazing at SLO Botanical Garden

Saturday, March 21; 7-8:45 p.m.; SLO Botanical Garden, San Luis Obispo

Saturday evening, look up! The Central Coast Astronomical Society hosts an Astronomy Night and Stargazing event at the SLO Botanical Garden from 7 to 8:45 p.m. The evening begins with a live sky tour presentation, followed by hands-on telescope viewing of star clusters, galaxies, and Jupiter's moons. The event is free with reservations required and a suggested $10 donation. Note that El Chorro Regional Park charges a $5 day use fee at the gate.

Click here to reserve your spot.

18th Annual Tour of Paso

Sunday, March 22; check-in 8 a.m.; Niner Wine Estates, 2400 Highway 46 West, Paso Robles

Cyclists of all skill levels are invited to pedal for a purpose at the 18th Annual Tour of Paso, benefiting Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast. Choose between a scenic 50-mile route starting at 8:30 a.m. or a 26-mile route starting at 9:30 a.m., both winding through the beautiful Paso Robles wine country before finishing with a celebratory lunch at Niner Wine Estates. All funds raised support Sab Luis Obispo County residents impacted by cancer.

Click here to register.

Monday Club Fine Arts Awards

Sunday, March 22; 1 p.m.; 1815 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo

Sunday at 1 p.m., the Monday Club Conservancy hosts its 65th Annual Fine Arts Awards at 1815 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, celebrating the best young classical musicians, jazz performers, and visual artists in San Luis Obispo County. High school juniors and seniors compete for cash awards of up to $1,500 in each category, judged by top professionals in their fields.

Click here for more information.

There's still time to check out these ongoing events:

Sensorio Local Glow Promotion

Select Fridays through April 24; 4380 Hwy 46 East, Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County locals, here's a special deal just for you! Friday night at Sensorio in Paso Robles, local residents can get all-inclusive admission for just $55. That includes full access to its immersive light installations, live music, fire pits, and more. No advance tickets are required; just show up at the door with a valid driver’s license showing your local zip code.

Click here for more information.

Santa Maria Valley’s Official 2026 Craft Cocktail Contest

Entire month of March; participating businesses

Cocktail enthusiasts, the month of March is your chance to try new concoctions during the Santa Maria Valley's Official 2026 Craft Cocktail Contest. Visit any participating winery, brewery, or restaurant, order the official "2026 Contest Entry," and vote for your favorite by snapping a photo and posting it to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #SMVCraftCocktail26. Explore the valley one sip at a time and help crown the People's Choice Winner!

Click here for more information.