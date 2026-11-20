The holiday season is getting underway across the Central Coast, but those aren't the only festivities on the calendar. From competitive surfing and a turkey trot to local art and holiday lights, here are six things to do this weekend.

IllumaNature: California Coastin'

Daily through January 10, 5-9 p.m., Santa Barbara Zoo

See the Santa Barbara Zoo in a whole new light. “IllumaNature” transforms the zoo into a nighttime journey through California's iconic landscapes, with thousands of lights, glowing wildlife displays and interactive installations. The experience runs daily from 5 to 9 p.m. through January 10th. General admission starts at $39.95 for adults and $29.95 for children.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. & Saturday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m. Christian Life Center, 1744 Oak St., Paso Robles

Get into the holiday spirit with a trip to the theater. Applause Children's Theater is presenting “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” at the Christian Life Center in Paso Robles this weekend. The production follows the Herdman children as they take over their town's annual Christmas pageant, with performances Friday night and twice on Saturday.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Santa Barbara Antique Show

Friday, Nov. 20-Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. & Sunday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara

Treasure hunters can spend the weekend searching for unique finds at the Santa Barbara Antique Show. Antique and vintage dealers will gather at the Earl Warren Showgrounds Friday through Sunday. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with free parking available.

Click here for more information.

USA Surfing Prime West Series

Saturday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 22, Pismo Beach Pier

Head to the beach to see some rising stars of competitive surfing. USA Surfing's Prime West Series Stop 2 is coming to Pismo Beach this Saturday and Sunday. Check out the action next to the pier. It’s free for spectators.

Click here for more information.

Third Saturday at Studios on the Park

Saturday, Nov. 21, 6-9 p.m. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles

Get an early start on your holiday shopping during Third Saturday at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. The nonprofit’s annual Handcrafted for the Holidays showcase is underway, featuring one-of-a-kind creations from local artists. Third Saturday, taking place from 6-9 p.m., also features a COLORbar painting station with wine for $15.

Click here for more information.

Lompoc Turkey Trot

Sunday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. River Park Fitness Trail, E. Hwy 246 & Sweeney Rd., Lompoc

Grab your running shoes for the Lompoc Turkey Trot and Kids' Turkey Dash this Sunday. The event at the River Park Fitness Trail includes a three-mile fun run for all ages, along with a one-mile Turkey Dash for kids ages 5 to 12. Early bird registration is $25 for the Turkey Dash and $35 for the Fun Run. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Click here to register.